م 4:04 2017/09/13

President Bashar al-Assad received on Wednesday the 13th of September 2017 a delegation from the participants in the International Trade Union Conference in Solidarity with Workers and People of Syria against Terrorism, Blockades, Economic Sanctions, and Imperial Intervention Policies, which was held in Damascus with the participation of organizations from around 60 countries.

During the meeting, President al-Assad talked about the important role of popular organizations and social forces in raising awareness and warning against the dangers of the terrorism which is spreading across the world, including countries that support it, as well as their role in raising awareness about the negative effects of the immoral economic embargo which violates international and humanitarian law that is imposed by certain superpowers that seek to control the peoples that are still committed to their sovereignty and independent decision.

President al-Assad pointed out that despite the terrorist, military, economic, and media war that has been targeting it for around seven years, Syria is moving steadily towards victory thanks to the sacrifices of its army, the steadfastness of its people, and the support of friendly countries.

For their part, delegation members expressed the support of their countries’ workers and people with Syria in its fight against terrorism and the embargo, affirming that the war the Syrians are currently waging is very important for the region and the world, because its repercussions constitute a turning point in human history. The members stressed the need to unite all sides that love peace and defend international law in order to fight terrorism and respect countries’ sovereignty and peoples’ right to self-determination.

