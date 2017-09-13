م 4:04 2017/09/13

Syrian Arab Army units continued operations to secure the perimeter of Deir Ezzor Military Airport and Regiment 137, in conjunction with concentrated operations to eliminate ISIS terrorists form the province’s southeastern countryside.

SANA’s correspondent said that an army unit that established control over al-Thurda Mountains and met with the Airport’s garrison a few days ago is carrying out demining in the area and securing and clearing landing strips in preparation to resuming safe takeoff and landing operations at the Airport. The correspondent said the Syrian Air Force conducted several sorties targeting movements and positions of ISIS in al-Jnaina, al-Maryaiya, and al-Beghailiya villages, killing and injuring many terrorists and destroying their fortified positions.

