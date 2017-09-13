م 4:04 2017/09/13

Temperature degrees will remain above average from 3 to 6 degrees as the country is affected by a superficial seasonal low pressure accompanied by a subtropical high air pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear and the weather to be hot in general and misty in the eastern areas, al-Jazira and al-Badiya desert. The wind will be northwestern of low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low in amplitude.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 37/20, Daraa 37/20, Homs 37/20, Hama 40/21, Lattakia 32/22, Aleppo 38/20 and Deir Ezzor 43/23.

