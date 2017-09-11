م 4:04 2017/09/11

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced that the plenary meeting of the 6th round of talks on the crisis in Syria will be held on Friday.

The plenary meeting of the 6th round of talks on the settlement of the crisis in Syria will be held in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Friday, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a statement. “We invite the representatives of media to cover the plenary meeting of the talks, which will take place on September 15 in Rixos President Astana hotel,” the press release read.

The Kazakh capital of Astana hosted five meetings on the crisis in Syria this year, where all the meetings stressed commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity in addition to the enhancing cessation of hostilities in it.

