م 4:04 2017/09/11

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stressed “the need to hold a highly professional, unbiased and de-politicized investigation” into the use of chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun in Idleb on April 2017 and Maartet Um al-Housh village in Aleppo countryside on September 2016.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ryabkov met with Head of the OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) in Syria Edmond Mulet in Moscow, stressing “the need to hold a highly professional, unbiased and de-politicized investigation into this episode and other” cases of Poisonous material use in Syria. “The Russian side is convinced that one of the integral elements of this effort should be a visit by JIM experts to the city of Khan Shaykhun (the site of the April 4 chemical incident) and the Shayrat air base, where sarin, used in Khan Shaykhun, was allegedly stored,” the statement said.

