م 4:04 2017/09/11

A humanitarian aid convoy, carrying about 700 tons of food, arrived in the city of Deir Ezzor on Monday the 11th of September 2017 in the framework of the land bridge opened by the government immediately after breaking the siege imposed on the city.

The food supplies will be distributed to the families in the eastern and western neighborhoods of Deir Ezzor city and in al-Jafra village. SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that nine trucks carrying 700 tons of food stuff have entered the city through al-Panorama road in the southwestern side of the city less than 24 hours after the army established control over it and secured the main road to the city. The reporter added that work has immediately begun to unload the convoy in preparation for distributing the supplies to the people who have been for over three years under blockade imposed by ISIS before the Syrian Arab Army and its allies broke it last Tuesday.

