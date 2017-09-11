م 4:04 2017/09/11

Syrian swimmer Bayan Jumma won a gold medal in the 100m freestyle stroke swimming at the 9th Asian Age Group Championships in Uzbekistan on Sundaythe 10th of September 2017.

Jumma, who finished the race with a time of 57.60 seconds, won a silver medal in the 200m freestyle stroke swimming race on Saturday. Syrian swimmer Ayman Kalziyeh won a silver medal in the 400m Different Swimming Strokes race with a time of 12.34.4 minutes. Syrian swimmer Azad al-Barazi won the bronze medal of the 50m breaststroke race on Saturday.

