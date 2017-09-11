م 4:04 2017/09/11

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad stressed the importance of the strategic achievement realized by the Syrian Arab Army in cooperation with the allies in Deir Ezzor, which has suffered from ISIS terrorist organization.

In an interview with Beirut-based al-Mayadeen TV on Sunday the 10th of September 2017, Mikdad said that this achievement is a turning point in eliminating terrorism as “it brings us closer to the moment of the final victory.” He pointed out that the attacks of the US-led international coalition’s warplanes against one of the Syrian Arab Army’s position in Thardah Mountain in Deir Ezzor last year paved the way for ISIS terrorists to attack and control the position, asserting that Deir Ezzor Airport was a strategic target for the US and ISIS terrorist organization which is one of the Israeli and US tools in the region. Mikdad hailed the sacrifices presented by the Syrian Arab Army in realizing this significant achievement.

Syria will ever remain united as all the schemes against it began to be exposed, Mikdad said, indicating that the huge achievements realized by the Syrian army earlier in Aleppo and today in Deir Ezzor are turning points on the long way for defeating terrorism and fulfilling the aspirations of the Syrian people and Syria’s friends in the region and the world.