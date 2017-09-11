م 4:04 2017/09/11

Temperature degrees will remain from 5 to 8 degrees above average in most areas as the country is affected by an Indian seasonal low air pressure that will be accompanied by a subtropical high air pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the weather to be hot and the skies to be clear in general. The weather will be misty in the eastern, al-Jazeera and al-Badiya “desert” areas. The wind will be changeable to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low in height.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 40/24, Daraa 40/23, Lattakia 33/22, Aleppo 40/22 and Deir Ezzor 43/26.

