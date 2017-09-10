م 5:05 2017/09/10

Under the patronage of President Bashar al-Assad, the First Youth Conference for Human Development started activities on Saturday at Damascus University Auditorium under the slogan “creative youths, pioneer institutions.”

Administrative Development Minister Salam Safaf said that the youth represent the administrative process inputs and the creative resources, and they are the future leaders who will have the task of building state institutions, combating corruption, and governance of the administrative system.

Safaf affirmed the government’s keenness to invest in the energies of the youth, enhance their skills, and strengthen their determination and commitment upon the directives of President Bashar al-Assad, as the youth are the focus of his attention and care due to his belief in their role in defending the homeland and safeguarding the sovereignty of the state. She pointed out that the conference stresses the role of the youth in the reconstruction stage and in establishing a knowledge base built on assessing their training needs, skills, and potentials to realize high returns in the performance of the institutions and increase the efficiency of the young human resources.

In turn, Darine Suleiman, member of the executive bureau of the national Union of the Syrian Students, said that the union sees the national project for administrative reform as the means to address all administrative structures in Syrian institutions, in addition to being an interaction and homogeneity process leading to development in a transparent and responsible manner, something that is needed more than before, particularly in the next phase.

