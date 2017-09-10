م 5:05 2017/09/10

Backed by the Air Force, army units operating in Deir Ezzor continued their military operations aimed at eliminating ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor city, expanding control around the Regiment 137.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the army units continued intensive operations in pursuing the remaining ISIS terrorists and destroying their gatherings and fortifications in Ayyash area, al-Bugheiliyeh and its surroundings, al-Jneineh, Hweijet Sakr, the surroundings of the Military Airport, the graveyards, al-Makabat, al-Thureh Mountain and Deir Ezzor–al-Shoula road in the countryside, leaving many terrorists dead or injured and destroying their vehicles, weapons and ammunition that were in their possession. The reporter said the engineering units have started dismantling mines and IEDs planted by the terrorists in the surroundings of Regiment 137, as the army units advance further, which would help them expand control to eradicate ISIS from the entire Deir Ezzor city.

