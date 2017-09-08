م 4:04 2017/09/8

Upon the directives of Commander-in- Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, President Bashar al-Assad,Defense Minister Fahd Jasem al-Freij visited on Thursday the army units working in Deir Ezzor province.

General al-Freij, also Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, met officers and soldiers in the sites, congratulating them on the great victory and conveying President al-Assad’s appreciation and pride of their steadfastness, sacrifices and heroism to defend Deir Ezzor and its residents. He hailed the efforts exerted to break the 3-year ISIS siege of Deir Ezzor city, stressing that the battle against terrorism is continuous till restoring security and stability to the entire Syrian territory. Al-Freij inspected procedures taken by the army members to further enhance the steadfastness of forces defending the province against the terrorist groups. At the end of the tour, he met members of the security and military committee in the governorate; providing them with his directives to carry out their national duties till full eradication of terrorism. In turn, the soldiers stressed determination and readiness to sacrifice their souls in defending the country and restoring security and stability to all Syrian territories.

