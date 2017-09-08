م 4:04 2017/09/8

Mrs. Asmaa al-Assad visited on Thursday Dar al-Aman School for the Martyrs’ sons which was opened in the city of Tartous at the beginning of the new school semester.

Mrs. Al-Assad toured the classrooms and exchanged cordial speech with students about their hopes and aspirations for the future, encouraging them to exert effort and excellence in their studies to be “the best successor to the best predecessor.” Mrs. al-Assad hailed the efforts exerted by the staff of the House, affirming the importance of strengthening this promising experience and expanding it to include other provinces and areas, affirming that providing education and care for the children of those who sacrificed their lives for the survival of the homeland is the minimum that can be given to them which will make the children productive in building a prosperous future for them and their country. Mrs. al-Assad hailed the efforts exerted by the staff of the House, affirming the importance of strengthening this promising experience and expanding it to include other provinces and areas, affirming that providing education and care for the children of those who sacrificed their lives for the survival of the homeland is the minimum that can be given to them which will make the children productive in building a prosperous future for them and their country.

Dar al-Aman has a specialized training cadre that includes psychological and social guidance, and provides integrated services and facilitations for its students of the sons and daughters of the martyrs, including entertainment, education, transportation, clothing, stationery and meals as well as providing monthly financial donation to families of the students. Dar al-Aman has a specialized training cadre that includes psychological and social guidance, and provides integrated services and facilitations for its students of the sons and daughters of the martyrs, including entertainment, education, transportation, clothing, stationery and meals as well as providing monthly financial donation to families of the students.

