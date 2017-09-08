م 4:04 2017/09/8

President Bashar al-Assad issued on Thursday the 7th of September 2017 Legislative Decree no. 27 for 2017 on amending monthly reward as stipulated in articles no. 1 and no. 3 of Legislative Decree no. 33 for 1971 and its amendments for excellent students of Basic Education and High School certificates.

According to the Decree, the monthly reward for the excellent students in the basic education certificate and secondary school certificates becomes SYP 10,000 and SYP 15,000, respectively.

