The leaders of the BRICS countries affirmed their full support for Astana and Geneva paths on the crisis in Syria, calling for establishing a broad international counter-terrorism coalition.

“We call upon the international community to establish a genuinely broad international counter-terrorism coalition and support the UN’s central coordinating role in this regard,” a joint declaration of the BRICS Summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen. The BRICS leaders said that they strongly support the Geneva Peace Talks and the Astana process, and welcome the creation of the de-escalation areas in Syria, which contributed to decreasing the levels of violence and generating positive momentum and conditions for meaningful progress in the peace talks under the auspices of the UN. “We reiterate that the only lasting solution to the crisis in Syria is through an inclusive ‘Syrian-led, Syrian-owned’ political process which safeguards the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, in pursuance of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, and promotes the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people,” it added.

