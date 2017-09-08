م 4:04 2017/09/8

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that breaking the siege imposed on Deir Ezzor by ISIS for over three years is a very important indicator in the course of fighting Terrorism in Syria.

The Russian top diplomat said during his participation in the Eastern Economic Forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia on Wednesday that the lifting of this siege provides conducive conditions to the achievement of another necessary goal, which is the total liberation of the Deir Ezzor province from the terrorists,” adding that the Syrian army units are currently working with the Russian Aerospace Forces to carry out the mission. Lavrov also expressed hope that a final agreement on the de-escalation zone in the province of Idleb would be announced soon, praising the progress in this area. Lavrov said in this context, “I hope we will hear more detailed news in the near future,” describing as “big” the progress in the context of contacts between the guarantor countries on the establishment of the de-escalation zone in Idleb.

