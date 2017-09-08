م 4:04 2017/09/8

Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Aerospace carried out 2687 strikes on ISIS sites in Syria over the past two weeks.

The Ministry said in a statement published on its website on Wednesday the 6th of September 2017 that the Russian warplanes directed 1,417 sorties with a total of 2,687 strikes against ISIS sites, adding that the Russian aircrafts are carrying out rocket and bomb strikes against facilities of ISIS around the clock to provide support to the Syrian Army. The Ministry affirmed that during the restoration of Uqayribat town in the eastern countryside of Hama, the troops, supported by the air force, destroyed 5 car bombs for ISIS and killed 25 gunmen with suicide belts in the area daily. The Ministry said that the military operation against ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations in Syria will continue until destroying them completely.

