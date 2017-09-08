م 4:04 2017/09/8

Syria demanded UN Security Council to condemn the Israeli repeated aggressions on the country and take an immediate and decisive measure to halt them in accordance with its resolutions related to combating terrorism, warning of the catastrophic consequences of such attacks which complement the ISIS crimes and practices to escalate the situation and fuel the region and the world.

” At 02:42 a.m. on Thursday September, 7th, 2017 , the Israeli warplanes targeted one of the Syrian military positions near Misyaf in Hama province with several missiles, killing two army personnel and causing material damage to the site,” Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in two letters addressed to UN Secretary General the Chairman of the UN Security Council.

The Ministry added that the new Israeli attack aims at raising the morale of its agents represented by the terrorist groups which are carrying out its aggressive agenda and in response to the great achievements made by the Syrian Arab army and its allies in their war against terrorism, the last of which is breaking the 3-year ISIS siege of Deir Ezzor city.

The repeated Israeli attacks have become systematic behavior with the aim of protecting Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS terrorists, said the ministry, noting that it is unacceptable that the UNSC has not taken decisive measures to put an end to such flagrant attacks.

