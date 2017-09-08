م 4:04 2017/09/8

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that units of the army, in cooperation with the backup forces, established control over Kabajib town, nearly 50 km to the south western side of Deir Ezzor.

Earlier, the Syrian Arab Army units expanded their control around Regiment 137 in the southwestern side of Deir Ezzor and inflicted heavy losses on ISIS terrorists, at a time when fierce infighting erupted between the terror organization’s mercenaries due to the state of collapse it is suffering under the continuous victories of the Syrian army.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said the army units operating in the southwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor are working to expand their control in the vicinity of the Regiment 137 after breaking the siege imposed on the city yesterday for more than 3 years. The reporter pointed out that the Air Force has directed intensive strikes on the hideouts and fortified points of ISIS in the areas of al-Malha, al-Thardah and near al-Taim oil field and the villages of Shula and Ayyash and Bugheiliyeh, which resulted in the destruction of some of the targets and the elimination of many terrorists.

