م 4:04 2017/09/8

UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura reaffirmed that the Syrians only have the right to determine their future without foreign interference or dictates in regard to the UNSC resolution No. 2254.

In a press conference on Wednesday, de Mistura added that all wait for the declaration of full liberation of Deir Ezzor City from the ISIS. He noted that the upcoming Astana meeting on Syria “will discuss unifying the opposition sides, cessation of hostilities and launching the political process,” adding that “the Syrian opposition must accept that it has not won the war.” “The issue is; will the opposition be able to be unified and realistic enough to realize they did not win the war?” said De Mistura. The UN diplomat said that a new round of talks between the Syrian Arab Republic delegation and a unified opposition delegation could be held in October, pointing out that establishing de-escalation zones across all of Syria’s territory is no longer far away.

