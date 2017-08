م 4:04 2017/08/30

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that fighting terrorism is the priority of France’s foreign policy.

Macron said in a speech to the annual gathering of French ambassadors on Tuesday that a new contact group on Syria will meet at the United Nations in New York in September, with the participation of “main players” in the Syrian crisis, without elaborating.