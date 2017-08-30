م 4:04 2017/08/30

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko suggested creating and education and recuperation program to support Syrian children in Belarus.

Lukashenko’s remarks came during a meeting on Monday with Social Affairs and Labor Minister Rima al-Qadiri and the Syrian children who spent two weeks at the Camp of Children of Various Nations in Minsk. “I suggest thinking about the next year’s program of support for Syrian children in Belarus right now. Perhaps, we will welcome 100, 500, or even 1,000 children. The main thing is to plan everything in advance so that we could invite your children for recreation, recuperation and, possibly, education in Belarus,” said Lukashenko, quoted by the Belarusian Belta news agency. Some 80 Syrian children, including children of martyrs and others who have lost parental care, celebrated a Syrian Child Day event as part of a 15-day camp for children of different nations held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The Belarusian President remarked in his talk that he would not like to elaborate on the war in Syria and the support that Belarus provides to Syrian people in all fields. “I think you know about it. Today it is important to agree on our future, and children are our future,” he added. “Belarus was hit in that war more than any other republic of the Soviet Union. I believe in the simple people’s truth: if you respond to someone’s grief, and if, God forbid, something happens to you, people will definitely help you,” the president said.