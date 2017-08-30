م 4:04 2017/08/30

Tishreen Newspaper, English Website

Syria Millennium

In the framework of enhancing local reconciliations, 24 towns and villages in the eastern and western countryside of Homs have joined the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The announcement took place during a meeting held at Homs Governorate’s building with the participation of senior figures from the villages and tribes, in coordination with The Russian Coordination Center at Hmeimim.

Member of the Executive office at Homs Governorate, Mohammed Affouf, said that these reconciliations reflect the Syrians’ strength, will and national unity in the face of anyone who tries to undermine the dignity and the stability of their country. In turn, the senior figures from the villages and tribes that joined the agreement said that this step is a positive one towards supporting the steadfastness and victories of the Syrian Arab Army all across Syria. For his part, the representative of the Russian Coordination Center in the central region noted that the reconciliations come in the framework of the exerted Russian efforts in coordination with the Syrian government to expand the local reconciliations and restore security and stability to more villages and towns in the various Syrian provinces.