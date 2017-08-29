م 5:05 2017/08/29

UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura held on Monday talks on the latest developments in Syria and the region with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari in Tehran.

De Mistura, who arrived in Tehran on Sunday, is scheduled to discuss with senior Iranian officials the latest developments in Syria and the region. De Mistura will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to exchange views on the latest developments in Syria.

