م 5:05 2017/08/29

Temperature degrees will gradually drop to become around average as the country is affected by a superficial Indian seasonal low pressure accompanied by southwestern air currents in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear to partly cloudy in general and the weather to be misty in the eastern, al-Jazeera and al-Badyia desert areas. The wind will be westerly to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low in height.

Temperature degrees in of the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 36/18, Daraa 34/19, Homs 32/21, Lattakia 34/24 and Deir Ezzor 42/25.

