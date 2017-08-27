م 4:04 2017/08/27

Syrian Arab Army units operating in the eastern countryside of Homs achieved a new advance in their military operations aimed at lifting ISIS terrorists’ siege on Deir Ezzor, establishing control over important points east of al-Sukhneh city deep into al-Badya.

A military source told SANA that army units launched intensive operations against ISIS positions to the north of al-Sukhneh city on the international road towards Deir Ezzor, destroying the last gatherings of ISIS terrorists at a number of strategic points. The source added that the army units have consolidated positions in the liberated points after combing them fully and dismantling the IEDs and mines left behind by the terrorists, paving the way for the implementation of new operations towards the east and advancing further towards Deir Ezzor. The source noted that the army units operating on the axis of Jebb al-Jarrah established control over a number of important positions to the west of Mannoukh village, 85 km east of Homs city after killing a number of ISIS terrorists.

