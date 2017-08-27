م 4:04 2017/08/27

Activities of the 59th session of Damascus International Fair were wrapped up on Saturday the 26th of August 2017 as a number of agreements were signed with Arab and Foreign countries.

Agreements for importing 200 buses were signed with Belarus, two protocols for commercial cooperation in the field of food materials and electrical equipment were signed with Iran, in addition to singing contracts to export 50,000 tons of vegetables and fruits to a number of Arab and Foreign countries.

Local Administration and Environment Minister Hussein Makhlouf told the reporters in a statement that the agreement with Belarus came in the framework of enhancing the trade and economic cooperation ties between the two countries, appreciating the Belarusian government’s supportive stances towards Syria in facing the crisis.

Ina relevant context, Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Minister Abdullah al-Gharbi said in a statement that an agreement was signed for exporting vegetables and fruits to Arab and foreign countries. Al-Gharbi pointed out that the huge turnout at the fair stresses that the cycle of the economic wheel in Syria has run and as we have militarily triumphed we will achieve victory economically.

The total number of the visitors who toured the ten-day Fair reached 2,247 million, according to the General Establishment for Exhibitions and International Markets.

