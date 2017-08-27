م 4:04 2017/08/27

Temperature degrees will slightly decline to become around average as the country is affected by a superficial Indian seasonal low pressure accompanied by a subtropical high air pressure in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the weather to be partly cloudy in general and misty in the eastern, al-Jazeera and al-Badiya areas. The wind will be westerly to northwesterly with a low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low in height.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 37/19, Daraa 35/21, Homs 34/21, Lattakia 32/23, Aleppo 38/20 and Deir Ezzor 42/23.

