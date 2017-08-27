م 4:04 2017/08/27

Information Minister Mohammad Ramez Turjman said on Saturday the 26th of August 2017 that the efforts which have been exerted by journalists who covered the events of Damascus International Fair contributed to making the activities of the Fair a success and conveying a strong message to the whole world which shows the status of Syria.

“Syrian media has been able to relay a strong message about the position of Syria,” Minister Turjman added during a visit to the Media center at the Fairgrounds, affirming that the big turnout and celebrations here indicate that “the atmosphere of victory is not far from what we live today.” The Minister added: “One of the most important messages of the Fair was that the Syrian economy is recovering,”.

