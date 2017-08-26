م 2:02 2017/08/26

The seventh day of the 59th Damascus International Fair will witness various economic, cultural and entertainment activities.

The events will include a concert for artist Moain Shreif and artist Mirna Mallouhi, in addition to a folk show and magic tricks for children. The Syrian Family Forum Association, in cooperation with al-Wafa Food Company, will honor a number of martyrs’ families on the land of the Fair Grounds. In the meantime, the 18th edition of al-Bassel Fair for Invention and Innovation continues its activities for the 4th day with the participation of over 650 inventors from different countries.

On Tuesday, Syrian ambassadors, diplomats and a number of ministers and businessmen visited the exhibition’s pavilions.

