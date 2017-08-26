م 2:02 2017/08/26

Some 80 Syrian children, including children of martyrs and others who have lost parental care, celebrated a Syrian Child Day event as part of a 15-day camp for children of different nations held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The Syrian children presented various singing and folkloric performances during the event, in addition to their participation in preparing a lunch banquet of the Syrian cuisine. During a tour at the camp, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Rima al-Qadiri hailed the “great attention” paid to the Syrian children participating in the camp’s activities, along with 8 supervisors. In a statement to SANA correspondent, she referred to the variety of entertainment activities and the health and psychological services, provided at the camp including those related to helping children integrate with their peers from different countries.

The camp constitutes “a rich experience to get acquainted with the childhood care field in the Republic of Belarus, said al-Qadiri, adding that it also enriches the Syrian Ministry’s work in the post-war period. She noted that the performances and shows presented by the Syrian children reflected the character of the Syrian child and affirmed his/her openness to the other’s culture.

