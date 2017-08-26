م 2:02 2017/08/26

Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed over 1,000 targets of terrorists in Syria during the past week.

In past week, Russia’s Air Forces aircraft carried out over 360 combat sorties in Syria, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) news outlet, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian drones carried out over 140 surveillance flights, during which more than 190 positions of terrorists were spotted.

