م 4:04 2017/08/23

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the joint monitoring center for the southern Syrian de-escalation zone in the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa has started its activities in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the center is tasked to control the ceasefire in the southern de-escalation zone, as well as to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to the area and the provision of medical and other assistance to local residents in the two provinces.

“In accordance with the agreements reached by Russia, the United States and Jordan during the Astana talks, on August 23, 2017, the Joint Monitoring Center for the southern Syrian de-escalation zone, set up in the Daraa and Quneitra Governorates, will start its activities in Amman,” the statement added.

