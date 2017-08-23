م 4:04 2017/08/23

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bashar al-Jaafari, said on Tuesday that Damascus International Fair is Syria’s message to the whole world that the country has recovered and normal life returned the homeland.

“Another message from outside the country into the inside that the international community, through the participation of more than 43 states, is ready to be a partner in the political, economic and military victory,” al-Jaafari added during a visit to the Fair. “Re-opening the Fair is not only a contribution to the military effort to realize the decisive victory phase, but it is also part of the political and military victory,” al-Jaafari added. He affirmed that the big commercial transactions in the Fair would break the economic unilateral measures and launch the reconstruction process.

Syria’s Ambassador in Tehran Adnan Mahmoud, for his part, said that the Iranian large participation in the Fair, represented by 40 companies in the strategic sectors of energy, electricity and petrochemicals, reflects the important economic dimension of relations between Syria and Iran.

