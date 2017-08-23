م 4:04 2017/08/23

The Syrian Air Force and artillery force destroyed ISIS gatherings and machinegun-equipped vehicles in the surroundings of Liwa’a al-Tamin, the Panorama, al-Ummal and al-Orfi neighborhoods and in the villages of al-Masrab, al-Kharita, al-Shmaitiyeh, Ein Buo Jumma , Aiyash and al-Bghiliyeh.

The source also said that the Syrian and Russian warplanes carried out several sorties targeting ISIS hideouts and movements in the surroundings of Liwa’a al-Tamin, Ayyash warehouses, the slat mine, and Sabkha village, destroying their targets and killing many terrorists.

Army units clashed with ISIS terrorists in the Cemeteries area, in the surroundings of the Airport and al-Bghiliyeh village, inflicting heavy losses upon the Takfiri terrorist organization in personnel and equipment. Another army unit destroyed 30m-long and 4m-deep tunnel used by ISIS terrorists in the neighborhood of al-Orfi in Deir Ezzor.

