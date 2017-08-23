Events of the sixth day of Damascus International Fair in its 59th edition include artistic and entertainment activities and a lottery drawing.
“Our Future Is Ours” play will be performed at the child’s theatre, while Bab Sharqi choir will present a musical performance. Magic tricks and a number of other entertainment activities for children will also be held. The SYP 30 million lottery drawing will be held, in parallel with a concert starring famous Lebanese singer Fares Karam and Inas Lattouf. Meanwhile, the 18th edition of al-Bassel Fair for Invention and Innovation continues its activities for the third day with the participation of over 650 inventors. The Fair Grounds received on Monday 232500 visitors.
