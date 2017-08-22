م 4:04 2017/08/22

Russian Defense Ministry affirmed that the Russian warplanes engaging in the war on terrorism in Syria have intensified their sorties in order to support the accelerated operations of the Syrian army and its successive victories in the depth of the Syrian Desert.

Chief of the Main Operations Department of the Russian General Staff Lieutenant General Sergey Rudskoy said the Syrian forces, with the support of the Russian Aerospace Force, have managed to defeat an entire group of terrorists in the central region, noting that the Syrian army continues to advance in the region, covering 30 to 40 kilometers daily. He pointed out that the Russian warplanes intensified raids to eliminate terrorists who are trapped in Akerbat area and trying to flee towards Deir Ezzor, adding that Russian warplanes are carrying out about 60 to 70 combat sorties per day, in addition to the aerial reconnaissance and the detection and destruction of vehicles and convoys belonging to the ISIS organization.

The Russian officer pointed out that the Russian warplanes directed during the past five days 819 airstrikes during 316 combat missions, noting that since the beginning of August, Russian warplanes have carried out 2518 airstrikes and 990 combat missions.

