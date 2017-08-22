م 4:04 2017/08/22

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem called on all diplomats to intensify efforts in order to shoulder their national responsibilities is this critical stage of Syria’s history.

The Minister’s talk came during a public session of the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry Conference, which kicked off on Sunday. Al-Moallem affirmed the Ministry’s interest in securing all the requirements to make sure that the Syrian diplomatic missions are doing their role duly, stressing the need to take into account the circumstances of the unjust war against Syria and the unfair restrictive measures imposed on it, which necessitates rationalizing and reducing services and administrative spending. He pointed out that all the views, ideas, proposals and recommendations reached by the conference will be considered and will be implemented as circumstances allow, expressing hope that Syria will be able to achieve all that it aspires to, especially as the signs of victory and the thwarting of the conspiracy against Syria are now in the sight.

