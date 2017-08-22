م 4:04 2017/08/22

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov on Tuesday announced that the 6th Astana meeting on Syria has been preliminary pushed back for mid-September.

According to the information we have received from Russia, the guarantor states, namely Russia, Turkey and Iran, plan to hold a technical meeting before the end of August where they will agree on the agenda and exact dates of the next Astana meeting, Abdrakhmanov told reporters. A preliminary plan is for mid-September, he added.

The Kazakh capital hosted five meetings on Syria on 2017, which focused on committing to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, in addition to establishing de-escalation zones in the country.

