م 4:04 2017/08/21

Army units, in cooperation with the Lebanese Resistance, established control over the strategic area of Qarnet Shaabet Ekko in Western Qalamoun area in Damascus Countryside.

SANA reporter said that army units, in cooperation with the Lebanese Resistance, continued their operations against ISIS gatherings in the Western Qalamoun area, establishing control over the strategic area of Qarnet Shaabet Ekko, 2364 meters above sea level, in Jurd al-Jarajir. As a result of this achievement, army units and the Resistance are currently observing the whole southern area of Western Qalamoun and have restored fire control over Jabal Halima, one of ISIS main hotbeds in the area, and on the entrances of the crossings of Shmeis Tim al-Mal, al-Qasira and Wadi al-Shahout to the west. Earlier, a military source said that the Syrian Air Force destroyed ISIS fortifications and hideouts in Juroud al-Qalamoun in Damascus countryside.

The Syrian Air Force destroyed fortifications and vehicles for ISIS terrorists in airstrikes against their gatherings and positions in the eastern countryside of Hama and the southern countryside of Raqqa province. A military source told SANA that the Syrian Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes against fortifications and positions of ISIS in Jana al-Albawi village in the eastern countryside of Salamyia and Ma’adan city, 70 km to the southeast of Raqqa. The source added that the sorties targeted gatherings and fortifications of ISIS- affiliated terrorist groups in Rasm al-Sawwanieh, to the southeast of Rasm al-Baroud and in Qasir al-Hir al-Sharqi in the eastern countryside of Homs province. The source said that a number of ISIS vehicles, positions, and hideouts were destroyed in the airstrikes and scores of terrorists were killed.

An army unit killed 7 ISIS terrorists and destroyed sites for them in the area surrounding the graveyards and the neighborhoods of al-Hawika, al-Arfi and al-Rasafa in Deir Ezzor city.

