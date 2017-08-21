م 4:04 2017/08/21

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Aerospace Forces killed more than 200 ISIS terrorists and destroyed a convoy consisting of scores of cars and armored vehicles which was heading to Deir Ezzor city.

In a statement on Monday the 21st of August 2017, the Ministry said that the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out intensive airstrikes against an ISIS convoy that was heading to Deir Ezzor city, killing more than 200 ISIS terrorists and destroying around 20 SUVs armed with large-caliber weapons and mortar launchers.

The Russian jets have also taken out a number of armored vehicles, including tanks and heavy vehicles carrying ammunition, according to the statement. The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed another large column of ISIS terrorists that was heading to the area of the city of Deir Ezzor where terrorists are trying to regroup and set up their last base in Syria, the statement said. The Ministry noted that ISIS terrorists, having suffered heavy losses in Raqqa and Homs provinces due to the Syrian Arab Army operations supported by the Syrian and Russian air forces, are now trying to make their last stand in Deir Ezzor.

The Russian Aerospace Forces started on September 30th, 2015 a military operation upon the request of the Syrian government to support the Syrian Arab Army in fighting terrorism.

