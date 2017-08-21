م 4:04 2017/08/21

The Education Ministry released on Monday the 21st of August 2017 the results of the 2nd session of final exams for the scientific, literary, Sharia (religious education) and vocational branches of high school certificate for the 2016-2017 school year.

In a press conference, Education Minister Hazwan al-Waz said that 48,588 out of 61,948 students who took the scientific branch exams have passed at a percentage of 78.43%, while 18,499 out of 30,117 literary branch students have passed at a percentage of 61.42%.

The Minister added that the passing percentage for Sharia branch is 70.9, as 497 out of 701 students passed the exams. The passing percentages for the vocational branches are as follows: 79.74 % for women’s arts branch, 76.57 % for industrial branch and 85.79% for commercial branch, according to the minister.

On 30th of July, more than 100,000 students took the second session final exams for the scientific, literary, Sharia, and vocational branches of high school certificate for the 2016-2017 school year.

