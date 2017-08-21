م 4:04 2017/08/21

Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Ali Ghanem discussed Thursday with representatives of the International Conference of Russian Industrialists and Businessmen means of developing relations and expanding prospects for cooperation in the energy sector.

During the meeting, the Minister briefed the delegation on the situation of the oil sector, the extent of systematic attacks by terrorists on oil facilities, and the exerted efforts to rehabilitate what has been destroyed by terrorism after the liberation of the oil fields by the Syrian Arab Army. He pointed out to the existing cooperation with the Russian companies in the oil and mineral resources sector.

In turn, head of the delegation Aleksandr Viktorovich Ivanov presented a number of projects of common interest. The Russian delegation is on a visit to Syria within the economic activity associated with the opening of Damascus International Fair.

