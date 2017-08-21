م 4:04 2017/08/21

Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad received on Tuesday the credentials of the new representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Syria Francisco Equiza.

Mikdad reviewed the good relations between the Syrian government and UNICEF, praising the projects implemented by the organization for the benefit of the Syrian citizens, especially in the areas of health, education and water. Mikdad affirmed the importance of continuing these relations to carry out the joint tasks, recalling the measures and efforts exerted by the Syrian government in the field of supporting the rights of the Syrian child, pointing to the negative effects of terrorism on those efforts in light of the gross and brutal violations committed by the armed terrorist groups and and on the rights of the Syrian children throughout the country. Mikdad stressed the essential role that the UNICEF should play in cooperation with the Syrian government to reduce the impact of this crisis on children, adding that the Syrian government will continue cooperating with the UNICEF and supporting its humanitarian programs targeting the Syrian people in general and Syria’s children in particular.

For his part, Equiza expressed his happiness to work in Syria representing the UNICEF office, pointing out to the known achievements of the Syrian state in the field of child care, especially in the health and educational fields. He noted that the UNICEF will continue to implement important projects in Syria, especially the provision of vaccines and clean water for Syrian citizens, expressing his aspiration to deepen bilateral relations.

