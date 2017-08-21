م 4:04 2017/08/21

Temperature degree will drop to become around average as the country is affected by a superficial seasonal low air pressure accompanied by southwestern airstreams in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

The Meteorology Department expects the skies to be clear and partly cloudy in general with local rain showers expected over the coastal mountains. The weather will be misty in the eastern areas, al-Jazira and al-Badia desert. The wind will be northwestern of low to moderate speed and the sea waves will be low in amplitude.

Temperature degrees in the Syrian cities are as follows: Damascus 36/21, Daraa 35/20, Homs 33/19, Hama 37/20, Lattakia 31/25, Aleppo 37/21 and Deir Ezzor 43/25.

