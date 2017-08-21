م 4:04 2017/08/21

Prime Minister Imad Khamis paid a visit to Damascus International Fair on its 4th day to meet industrialists, manufacturers and review the signed export contracts.

Touring a number of the Fair’s pavilions, Premier Khamis stressed that Syria has been able to rise up again and even stronger despite the billions of dollars spent to destroy the country. He noted to the remarkable presence and participation of local industrial companies, adding that the high quality products affirm the recovery of the Syrian economy and send a message to the entire world that Syria is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before thanks to the Syrian people’s determination to continue their lives.

