م 4:04 2017/08/21

Syrian athlete Majd-Eddin Ghazal won on Sunday the 20th of August 2017 a silver medal in the high jump competition at Birmingham Diamond League meeting in UK.

Ghazal won the silver medal after jumping 231 cm while the Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim took the first place after he jumped 240 cm. Ghazal will participate in the final round of Athletics Diamond League which will be held next Thursday in the Swiss city of Zurich.

Last Sunday, Ghazal won a bronze medal in the high jump competition at the World Athletics Championship currently held in London.

